Troy Cooper to be sworn in as Saskatoon police chief this afternoon
Troy Cooper, who's been chief with the Prince Albert Police Service since 2012, was announced as Saskatoon's new police chief Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Saskatoon Police/Twitter)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:42PM CST
Troy Cooper will officially take over as Saskatoon’s top cop today.
The city’s new police chief will be formally sworn in at 2 p.m. at city hall.
Cooper, who served as the Prince Albert Police Service’s chief up until the new appointment, was announced as the Saskatoon Police Service’s chief last month. He had held the chief position in Prince Albert since 2012 and served as deputy chief in the city prior to moving into the top spot with the Prince Albert force.
He replaces former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill, who retired after 11 years as chief.
