A Saskatoon businessman plans to challenge Saskatoon-University MP Brad Trost for the Conservative Party’s nomination ahead of the 2019 federal election.

Brad Redekopp, who is the president of Cherry Creek Homes, confirmed to CTV News he intends to seek the party’s nomination in the riding.

Redekopp said he’ll release a statement in “the coming days” and declined further comment.

Trost was first elected as an MP in Saskatoon-University in 2004. He placed fourth in the Conservative leadership race earlier this year.

The deadline to file to challenge incumbent Conservative MPs was Friday. Riding associations must now approve candidates before holding nomination votes next year.

Two other Conservative MPs who also sought the party’s leadership, Kellie Leitch and Deepak Obhrai, are among several sitting MPs facing nomination challenges before the next federal election.