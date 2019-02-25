The trial for a Saskatoon massage therapist charged with multiple counts of sexual assault is expected to start today.

50-year-old Mark Donlevy is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault relating to his massage therapy practice in Saskatoon.

Donlevy was convicted of a separate sexual assault last November, after a woman testified he forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004. He was sentenced to a prison term of three years. Donlevy has appealed that conviction.

Also last November, Donlevy was charged with a 13th sexual assault. No trial date has been set for that.

The trial for the 11 charges is expected to commence Monday.