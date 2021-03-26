SASKATOON -- The trial of a man accused of killing his estranged wife that was set to start next week will now be postponed.

Greg Fertuck has been charged with first-degree murder and offering indignity to Sheree Fertuck’s body.

Sheree Fertuck was reported missing in 2015 after leaving her farm near Kenaston, Sask. She has never been found.

Fertuck's trial was scheduled to begin at Ccourt of Queen's Bench on Monday.

On Friday, Justice R.W. Danyliuk said the trial will be postponed until September due to the rise in COVID-19 variant cases.

"It is a first degree murder trial of some complexity, including evidence of an undercover police operation. The difficulty in proceeding as scheduled flows from COVID-19, and in particular the spike in COVID-19 variant cases in the Regina area, as well as the health directives strongly discouraging travel," Danyliuk wrote in a court document.

"It is anticipated that over the next five weeks numerous witnesses ... would have to attend personally from Regina to testify in the case," Danyliuk said in the document.