A jury has been selected in the trial of a nightclub owner charged with sexual assault.

Skipp Edward Anderson, 40, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench Monday. The alleged incident happened in July 2016.

Anderson is the owner of Pink Lounge and Nightclub and is a prominent member of Saskatoon’s gay community.

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday.