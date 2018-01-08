Trial for nightclub owner charged with sexual assault begins
Skipp Anderson speaks to CTV News in this file photo.
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:44PM CST
A jury has been selected in the trial of a nightclub owner charged with sexual assault.
Skipp Edward Anderson, 40, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench Monday. The alleged incident happened in July 2016.
Anderson is the owner of Pink Lounge and Nightclub and is a prominent member of Saskatoon’s gay community.
The trial is scheduled to last until Friday.
More Stories
- City of Saskatoon preparing for marijuana legalization
- Marijuana to be sold in private stores in Sask. come July 1 1
- Major crimes police investigating after man dies weeks after suffering stab wound
- Trial for nightclub owner charged with sexual assault begins
- Death of man found in Stonebridge residence suspicious: police
- Saskatoon inmate escapes from work crew
- Pats trade with Blades for Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Libor Hajek
- Sen. Beyak disputes Scheer's version of events, calls him 'inexperienced leader' 2