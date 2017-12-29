A trial date has been set for a Saskatoon high school teacher facing child pornography-related charges.

Rhett Lundgren, 40, is charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation, arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child between the ages of eight and 10, and one count of attempting to access child pornography.

He’s also been charged with breaching conditions imposed on him when he was originally arrested in December 2016. He was released on a $2,000 bail in January 2017 and now lives with his father in Moose Jaw under numerous conditions.

Lundgren was suspended without pay from his job at Walter Murray Collegiate after the initial charges.

Lundgren’s trial is scheduled to begin June 18, 2018.