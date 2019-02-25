Trial date changed for Saskatoon massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Mark Donlevy (Twitter/@MarkMDonlevy)
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:08AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 8:09AM CST
The trial for a Saskatoon massage therapist charged with multiple counts of sexual assault will begin September 30th.
50-year-old Mark Donlevy is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault relating to his massage therapy practice in Saskatoon.
Donlevy was convicted of a separate sexual assault last November, after a woman testified he forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004. He was sentenced to a prison term of three years. Donlevy has appealed that conviction.
Also last November, Donlevy was charged with a 13th sexual assault. No trial date has been set for that.