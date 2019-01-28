The trial for a man accused of being at the centre of a daytime shooting in Saskatoon heard from one of the first officers on scene.

Mike Arcand faces an attempted murder charge and several firearm-related charges stemming from a shootout with police in September 2017 on Fourth Avenue South between 20th Street and 21st Street East.

The Crown called Saskatoon police Sgt. Jason Worobec, who recalled arriving at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 21st Street where a fellow officer was pointing a Taser at the suspect.

In dashcam video showed in court, the suspect is seen standing next to a pickup truck as the officer tells him to drop a pipe. As Worobec gets out of his car he also tells the suspect to drop what’s in his hands. In the video shown in court, the suspect is hit with a Taser but it doesn’t affect him.

Worobec testified officers fired two bean-bag rounds at him and another Taser. That’s when the suspect started to move around the truck and he run south towards 20th Street.

Worobec described how the suspect was acting as he was surrounded by officers with weapons drawn.

“There was no verbal response,” Worobec said. “He was looking past us in a dazed fashion, pacing back and forth looking past us.”

As the suspect moved away, Worobec told the court he saw the suspect slide his hands together still holding the pipe and that’s when he saw a cloud burst from the suspect. Worobec distinctly remembers seeing a shell casing fly in the air following the burst. That’s when police realized the suspect had an improvised firearm and chased the man down the street.

The officer testified they were able to apprehend the man with the help of a police dog unit. Standing over the man, Worobec could see blood coming from the suspect’s shoulder. He saw a gunshot wound in the man’s upper-left shoulder. Ambulance services quickly arrived and he was transported to hospital.

Worobec described the incident as abnormal as the suspect never engaged in dialogue with police even when he was surrounded.

“I never heard a word from him.”

Candice Fiddler then told the court how she’d seen a man in a neighbouring parking lot. He was standing by the back window of a station wagon and the man looked suspicious.

Fiddler is an advisor at Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies. She and two coworkers saw Arcand try and break into the parked car, she said.

They phoned police after a few minutes and they saw the beginnings of the standoff until the incident moved to the front of the street and out of her view.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.