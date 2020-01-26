SASKATOON -- From an ice slide to the enchanted ice garden, the 2020 Nutrien Wintershines festival has something for everyone according to festival president Shad Ali.

Sunday offered many events to the public such as fat bike races just outside of town, a campfire for roasting apples, and their soup competition.

“We have what’s called Nutrien Wintershines wide-open soup cook-off,” Ali said.

The cook off on Sunday was open to the public to try their hand at making soup, with the winners of the judge’s and people’s choice awards moving on to a second competition on Wednesday where they will compete with some of the best Chefs in the city.

Ian Robertson was asked to enter the competition only a couple of weeks ago, but he managed to create a soup that won him the judge’s choice award, and second runner up for the people’s choice award.

“This is my first competition ever, so to come out and make as good of a showing as we did was both surprising and thrilling,” Roberston said.

“I’ve been terrified all week to even consider myself among such company.”

Grace and Lee Whittington claimed the people’s choice award, and were first runners up in the judges choice award. The couple has been coming to Wintershines since its inception, and they think it has so much to offer.

“It brings people out, and the weather this year has been just wonderful to bring all the children down so that they can have a really nice time.”

Juan Yapez was out with his family to enjoy the event for the first time ever.

“We are roasting apples, its very fun. There are many activities for the family, for kids,” Yapez said.

Festivities run until February 2, except for Monday January 27 when the festival is closed.

Details about Wintershines can be found on Nutrein’s website.