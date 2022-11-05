Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm

Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of freezing rain, winds, and snow are making travel hazardous around Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.

Winds are expected to gust up to 80 kilometres per hour at times, reducing visibility. Drivers have been asked to avoid traveling until the storm passes.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada’s website said.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline indicated winter conditions on most highways and travel has not been recommended on Highway 11 between Dundurn and Saskatoon.

The City of Saskatoon said crews will be out trying to clear the roads, starting with the freeway and arterial streets. They will also be salting and sanding roads as needed.

After the snow stops, crews will move into neighbourhoods. Drivers are reminded to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on crew machines and stay clear.