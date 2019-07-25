

CTV Saskatoon





The new heliport on top of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon is now operational.

“This heliport will greatly enhance emergency services for Saskatchewan residents by allowing rapid transportation and transfer of patients in life-threatening situations,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a Saskatchewan Health Authority news release.

“Landing directly at the hospital will save lives when every second counts.”

Previously, STARS landed at Innovation Place and patients were transported via ground ambulance to Royal University Hospital, which took up to 25 minutes, the SHA says.

With the heliport now operational, patients will be inside RUH about five minutes after landing. Once the new adult and children's emergency departments open this fall, patients will arrive within about three minutes of landing at the heliport.

STARS transports about 300 patients to Royal University Hospital each year.