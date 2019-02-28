Train moving again after blocking several intersections
The area blocked by a stalled train. (Saskatoon Police Services/Twitter)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:01AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:01PM CST
Police say a train that was stalled on the city's west side is now moving again and intersections are beginning to clear.
Ealier Thursday morning it blocked several intersections:
- Ave W & 11th St
- Ave P & 17th St
- Ave N & 20th St
- Ave K & 20th St
- Ave I & 20th St
- Ave H & 22nd St
- Ave F & 23rd St
- Ave D & 23rd St
- Ave C & Jamieson St