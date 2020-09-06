SASKATOON -- Corman Park police are asking for assistance tracking down culprits who left a trail of trash along a rural road near Warman, Sask.

Corman Park Police Service said on Sept. 4, it received multiple calls regarding a large amount of garbage dumped along Township Raod 390 on the west side of Warman. Police said officers found about 10 bags of garbage spread over the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corman Park police at (306) 242-8808.