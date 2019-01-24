Traffic restrictions remain on Highway 11 during derailment investigation
Highway 11 is blocked in both directions after a train derailment. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:08AM CST
Some traffic restrictions are still in place as investigators look at what caused a train to derail on Highway 11 on Tuesday.
More than two dozen freight cars carrying grain went off the rails. Crews have been working to clean up the wreckage.
Traffic is now flowing again in both southbound lanes. One northbound lane is open and there are restrictions in place.
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the derailment.