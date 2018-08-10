Traffic restrictions lifted after Idylwyld crash
Five vehicles are involved in a crash on Idylwyld on Friday.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 12:18PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 5:30PM CST
Traffic restrictions have been lifted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning, police say.
Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Idylwyld Drive North near the Avenue C overpass.
Initial investigation shows that a truck rear-ended a vehicle resulting in a chain reaction, according to a Saskatoon Police news release.
In total, six vehicles were involved.
Three people, two men and a woman, were transported to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.
One man required extrication from the pile up, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.