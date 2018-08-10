

Traffic restrictions have been lifted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning, police say.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Idylwyld Drive North near the Avenue C overpass.

Initial investigation shows that a truck rear-ended a vehicle resulting in a chain reaction, according to a Saskatoon Police news release.

In total, six vehicles were involved.

Three people, two men and a woman, were transported to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.

One man required extrication from the pile up, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.