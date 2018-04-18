

CTV Saskatoon





Emergency crews are on scene of a large fire at a hotel under construction on Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, two explosions could be heard. The fire department has confirmed it was as a result of propane tanks.

By 8 a.m. smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the building.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Lorne Avenue and drivers are encouraged to take other routes.

The fire department declared the fire under control at 9:17 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.