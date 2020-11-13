SASKATOON -- Traffic restrictions have been lifted as 5:23 p.m. on Friday.

There was a heavy emergency crew presence on the University Bridge Friday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said they were called around 2:45 p.m. for a woman seen laying on the ice on the river.

She was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Both westbound lanes of the bridge were closed while emergency crews were on the scene.