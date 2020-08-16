SASKATOON -- Traffic is being rerouted west of Dorintosh, Sask. after a single vehicle rolled over on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Meadow Lake RCMP were called to the scene of the collision west of Dorintosh earlier today.

Upon arrival, officers located three people that were inside the vehicle after the crash, a release said.

RCMP said all were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Township Road 799 and Range Road 3193 is currently closed in all directions while officers investigate, the release said.

Drivers are being redirected and the Meadow Lake RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

The intersection is expected to be closed for most of the day as the investigation continues, RCMP said.

RCMP will provide an update when regular traffic in the area can resume.