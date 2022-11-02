Traffic light repairs could lead to Circle Drive traffic snarl

Drivers have been advised to expect delays on Circle Drive at Avenue C this morning after a traffic light malfunction.

The City of Saskatoon said that crews were on the scene for an “extensive” repair to the system that controls the traffic lights, but it could day several days to complete the work.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the following restrictions were in place:

Circle Drive east and westbound centre lanes are moving but the other lanes and left turn bays are closed

Avenue C southbound traffic has been detoured at Cynthia Street

Avenue C northbound traffic is detoured to Idylwyld Drive

The pedestrian crossing at the intersection has been closed

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.