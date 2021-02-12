SASKATOON -- The Traffic Bridge will be closed on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. for the Nutrien Fireworks Festival.

There festival is not intended for onsite viewing. Instead spectators are invited to take in the festival online.

Detours will be in place guiding motorists around the event area, the city said in a news release.

Saskatoon Transit will also be affected by the bridge closure. Bus riders can check for service alerts and real-time bus information on third party apps.

The bridge is expected to reopen to the public after 11 p.m. weather permitting.