'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP

Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.

The 61-year-old is already facing five other sexual assault charges after being arrested in September.

Victims reported that he was working under the pretext of a "traditional healer or medicine man" when the assaults allegedly took place, according to RCMP.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims from over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

Wolfe is set to appear in court Feb. 16.