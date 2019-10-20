LANIGAN, Sask. -- Project Play is a contest that looks to upgrade recreational facilities in Canadian towns with a prize of $250,000, and this year the town of Lanigan is one of four finalists.

“We have been working towards building a new water park in town for several years,” said town councilor Wendy Mehrer. “Project play would actually get us over the $1 million mark, which would allow us to break ground on the new water park right now.”

The town’s water park committee has been working for years to plan the new park out and raise funds to make it possible, through going door to door, running fundraisers, and getting local corporate sponsorships.

Mehrer says winning project play would be “icing on the cake” for all the work the committee has put in to make the new water park a reality.

Voting opened on October 18 and ran until closing at 10 a.m on October 20th.

There is no limit to the amount of votes any one person can submit and Mehrer says the town has been trying its best over the past few days to ensure a victory.

“Myself and some other people were voting right up until 10 o’clock this morning. The committee has had voting centres where they’ve been getting people to come for two hour shifts, of course many people have been going so much longer than two hours.”

Lanigan was the only town in the prairies to make it to the final stage of the contest, which Mehrer says is the reason for all the support from other provinces in this part of the country.

The other finalists are Nepean ON, Saugeen Shores ON and Salmon Arm B.C.

The town is planning on meeting together at the local high school to wait on the results from TSN who is a partner with Project Play. The winner will be announced on October 21st during the 6 p.m ET edition of TSN Sportcentre.