Tourism Saskatoon is hoping legal marijuana will create new opportunities to market the city.

Todd Brandt, CEO of Tourism Saskatoon, said his organization could offer ‘cannabis tours’ – similar to pub crawls or brewery tours.

“A good case-in-point is the craft brewery industry. Ten years ago, it was nowhere. Now, we have brewery tours and opportunities for people to explore. Same with cannabis. Cannabis tourism is an opportunity,” he told CTV News.

Brandt said he’s been following how Portland, Oregan advertises marijuana, and is interested in mimicking that city’s cannabis tours. On the tours, a bus takes people to different dispensaries and restaurants with edibles.

Brandt expects it will be a few years before cannabis tourism launches in Saskatoon.