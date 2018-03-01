Our emotions may be the reason spring cleaning is so difficult, according to a Saskatoon psychologist.

“As humans, we attach emotional meanings to objects in our environment, so it’s these emotional labels that make it difficult to throw things away,” Olivia Pawluk, a psychologist at counselling agency Penney Murphy, said.

Pawluk said the part of our brain responsible for storing memories works harder when going through old belongings.

“Objects kind of become symbolic. They become physical representations of memories and things we’ve experienced in life,” she said.

The owner of a Saskatoon organizing company, Home Free Organizing Solutions, said many of her clients are reluctant to throw things away out of fear that they may need them again.

“They think, ‘Well maybe I will need this in the future,’” Natasha Solvason explained.

“I often ask people that I work with, ‘If you had a fire in your home, what would you actually miss? Or what would you even remember?’”

Solvason said the hardest part of de-cluttering is deciding what to throw away. Asking someone with less emotional attachment to your belongings for assistance can help with de-cluttering, she said, as can simply re-organizing spaces — like closets or drawers — in your home.

Removing all items, especially when re-organizing a closet or a drawer, and organizing them into piles before electing what to toss or donate is the first step to de-cluttering, she said. Storing needed items in containers, as opposed to loosely, is the second step.

Pawluk said she recommends finding alternative ways to preserve memories.

“Could it be having a conversation with a person that that memory is associated with? And really thinking about the purpose of what that items serves for you,” Pawluk said.

Attaching emotional meaning to too many objects can lead to hoarding, she warned.