Tornado watch issued for western Sask.
Residents of the western portion of the province should be on the lookout for tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible,” Environment Canada said in an alert issued just before noon.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency's alert said.
"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."
The tornado watch encompasses areas running from south of Kindersley to north of Meadow Lake and as far west as about Radisson and Big River.
The federal weather service says the storms are a result of a trough of low pressure approaching from Alberta and should persist through the afternoon and into the early evening.
