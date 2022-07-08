Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon area

A tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) alert was issued just after 1:30 p.m.

"Severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon along the Yellowhead Highway corridor, some of which may spawn a tornado," the weather alert said.

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle and Wakaw were also under a tornado watch.

A watch was also issued for the Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg. It was upgraded to a tornado warning before 4:30 p.m.

A photo shared on Twitter by Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, a community southeast of Maidstone.

A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk)

Large hail was also expected, with hail up to the size of golf balls or possibly larger.

A photo from the Blaine Lake area shows another potential tornado on the ground.

Tornado spotted near Blaine Lake. (Scott Aspinall, Twitter)

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon has asked residents to remain alert.

“The city wishes to remind residents that tornados can appear quickly,” the media release said.

The city reminded residents that signs of a tornado include:

Severe thunderstorms

Dark sky with green or yellow clouds

Rumbling or whistling sound

Residents were advised to store away loose objects like patio furniture, store garbage and recycling carts, and to keep pets inside.

ECCC says if a tornado should form, people should head to the lowest floor in their home, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, tents and trailers should head to a stronger building if possible.