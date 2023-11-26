Too soon for pond skating, Saskatoon Fire Department says

The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning residents to think twice before trying to skate on any frozen ponds just yet.

“As weather continues to sporadically warm and cool, ice conditions are constantly changing. Water may appear frozen, but it does not mean it is safe,” a fire department news release said.

The fire department monitors ice thickness at storm water ponds around the city. Ice has to reach a minimum of eight inches to be considered safe for recreational activities.

“Currently, none of Saskatoon’s storm ponds have reached this measurement. Residents are asked to remain off storm pond ice surfaces until signage indicates the pond is safe to use.”

The fire department also cautions people to keep a close eye on children or pets when walking along the river trails.

“It is never safe to walk on the river’s ice. Keep a safe distance away from the river’s edge and be mindful to avoid slips and falls.”

If you see someone fall in the river, they say to call 911 immediately, keep track of recognizable landmarks where the person went in, and to coach them to the shore’s edge.

“Do not try to rescue the person. Attempting to rescue without the proper equipment can lead quickly to a second person in need of rescue.”