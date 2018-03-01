Too much de-icing fluid cause of Saskatoon plane fire
An Air Canada Jazz plane on May 26, 2004 (CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld).
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:08AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:19AM CST
An excessive amount of de-icing fluid caused a fire on an Air Canada Express plane on Feb. 17, according to a Transport Canada report.
Jazz flight AC8585 was headed to Calgary, but shortly after takeoff, a passenger saw flames coming from the left engine exhaust tailpipe – forcing an emergency landing.
“It is believed that the excess de-ice fluid was burning in the exhaust tailpipe,” the report read.
There were no signs of fire once the plane landed, but fire crews reported the brakes were smoking.
No passengers or crew members were injured. Another flight to Calgary was arranged for passengers, about four hours after the original flight took off.
