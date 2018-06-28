

CTV Saskatoon





Street racing in Saskatoon’s North Industrial area has led to charges against two men.

Officers with the Saskatoon police air support unit observed the racing, in the city’s North Industrial area, from the police plane last weekend.

With the help of the officers in the air, patrol units on the ground managed to locate two of three vehicles involved.

According to police, drivers from the two vehicles were witnessed travelling 113 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone.

They’ve both since been charged with racing and with disobeying a stop sign, and one of the drivers has also been charged with driving while disqualified. Their vehicles have both been impounded for 30 days.