SASKATOON -- Friday is the last day to cast ballots in the city, with seven polling stations open to serve voters.

Voters can visit the polling place they find most convenient.

Between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., the following polling locations are open:

Cosmo Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Lakewood Civic Centre

Shaw Centre

City Hall

Prairieland Park

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Voters must verify their identity using one of these three methods:

One piece of identification that includes your photo and address (ID must be issued by a federal, provincial, or municipal government).

Two original pieces of information, both of which must contain your name and at least one that must contain your address. Examples include a utility bill issued to you within the last six months or a credit card statement.

If you do not have any form of acceptable identification another person can vouch for your identity and address. The person vouching for you must be present with you at the polling place, have acceptable identification and must be an eligible voter in the 2020 Saskatoon civic election. A form to vouch for another person must be completed at the polling place.

All voters are required to complete a voter registration form. While eligible voters may fill out the form at a polling location, the city recommends printing and completing the form in advance to save time.

Voters will be required to wear a non-medical mask. Physical distancing, one-way dedicated entrances and exits, hand sanitizing and additional cleaning protocols will be in place at polling locations.

The city is asking voters to bring their own pen to mark their ballot.

Outstanding mail-in ballots may be brought directly to any polling station.

Voter Assistance Terminal (VAT) is available at City Hall and support persons and service animals are welcome at all locations.

Election day was originally scheduled for Nov. 9, it was delayed due to a winter storm that dumped 30 - 40 centimetres of snow on the city over the weekend.