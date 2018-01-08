Saskatchewan Party MLA Corey Tochor plans to challenge MP Brad Trost for the Conservative Party’s nomination for Saskatoon-University.

The Saskatoon Eastview MLA, who resigned as speaker from the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly on Friday, made the announcement in Saskatoon on Monday.

“For me to take the easy road would be to stay on as speaker, but that is not what I believe I was destined to do,” Tochor said. “It's to help Andrew Scheer become the prime minister of Canada, and for me to do that, I need to run federally.”

First elected as an MLA in 2011 and re-elected in 2016, Tochor said he plans to remain in the position during the nomination challenge.

Tochor joins Brad Redekopp in the race taking on Trost for the nomination ahead of the 2019 federal election.