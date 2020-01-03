SASKATOON -- It’s a New Year and some eco-conscious businesses in Saskatoon are sharing tips for those looking to turn over a new leaf and go green.

Christie Peters, a chef and owner of The Hollows and Primal, said living sustainably has always been important to her and that she wanted to apply that principle to her restaurants.

“I have always been an environmentalist at heart and it just didn’t feel right to do it any other way, so ever since we first opened, we’ve been trying to cut waste as much as possible,” she said.

Peters said they grow their own vegetables and even make soap out of leftover animal fat.

She adds that eating local and grocery shopping responsibly are some ways people can live more eco-friendly.

"Supporting local suppliers and farmers and really trying to shop locally and get local products. They're more high quality, they're more sustainable, they're good for our economy,” Peters said. “Cutting back on food waste at home is also really key. So, just buying what you need and making sure you're using all of that in a proper way or that you're able to preserve it or donate it."

Other businesses in the area also taking an eco-conscious approach.

Village Green Thrift Shop is one of them. Carol Scott, the manager, said the store helps save clothes from the landfill by encouraging people to reuse clothing and household items rather than buy new.

"Come and try thrift if you never have been a thrifter. It's great, you never know the treasures that you will find,” Scott said.

Some stores are pushing that message even further, like Escape Sports, an alternative outdoors store.

Marcus Storey, the co-owner, said they sell various reusable items and even jackets that have been made from plastic water bottles.

"Find the stuff that you can reuse, find the stuff that has been reused or recycled. But on top of it, buy good stuff over buying bad stuff five or six times over."