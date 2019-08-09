

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





RCMP on Friday announced a seventh person had been charged in the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere, who went missing months ago in North Battleford. Here, CTV News presents a timeline of the police investigation, which started as a missing persons case and evolved into a homicide investigation involving seven suspects - so far.

April 27 - Laverdiere attends a funeral for Tristen Cook-Buckle at Thunderchild First Nation. He had died April 5 at age 20, according to an obituary.

May 1 - According to RCMP, Laverdiere is last seen in North Battleford and also contacts her family for the last time via text message.

May 12- Laverdier is reported missing to Battlefords RCMP.

May 17 - RCMP call her disappearance suspicious and are concerned for her wellbeing, as it's unusual for her to go so long without contacting friends or family.

June 10 - RCMP consider her disappearance a homicide after forensic analysis by North Battleford and Prince Albert Forensic Identification Sections and the RCMP Forensic Laboratory in Edmonton. RCMP say they have executed search warrants at several locations in North Battleford and are reviewing the information gathered.

July 12 - RCMP say they have contacted the families of and Laverdiere and Ashley Morin, another missing woman whose disappearance is considered a homicide, in relation to the discovery of human remains in a rural area near North Battleford.

July 16 - According to RCMP, an autopsy confirms that the human remains are those of Laverdiere.

July 20- Shayla Orthner, 27, of North Battleford, is arrested by RCMP. She us charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

July 23 - Danita Thomas, 32, of North Battleford, is arrested. Thomas is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

July 25 - Brent Checkosis, 18, of North Battleford, is arrested. Checkosis is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

July 26 - RCMP ask for the public's help finding a black pick-up truck in relation to the homicide. It was stolen in North Battleford on May 2 and could be in the area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin, RCMP say.

July 28 - RCMP arrest Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton. Police charge him with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

July 31 - RCMP arrest Nicole Cook, 36, of Edmonton. She is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft. Laverdier was in North Battleford attending the funeral of Cook’s son when she disappeared.

Aug. 6 - Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, is arrested, RCMP charge her with with first degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Aug. 9 - Police say Nikita Sandra Cook, 31, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. She is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.