'Time to rest, recharge, and be ready': Saskatoon tech firm moves to 4-day work week

After trying the idea out last year, a Saskatoon tech company is making the permanent move to a four-day work week.

“We believe that if we take care of our people, they will, in turn, take great care of our customers and business,” Katherine Regnier, Coconut Software CEO, said in a news release.

The company provides appointment scheduling, lobby management and video banking software for financial institutions.

The firm's "Cabana Day" program lets its more than 90 workers take Fridays off to "focus on things that matter to them."

Employees still work a regular eight-hour day Monday through Thursday.

Based on data collected during the pilot program, Regnier said employee performance "remained strong" and some teams even saw an increase in productivity.

"It's so critical we ensure our employees have time to rest, recharge, and be ready to tackle the week's challenges. Coconut is very results-driven," Regnier said.

To ensure support remains available for clients, Coconut's customer service teams will alternate taking off Mondays instead of Fridays, the firm said in its release.