'Time to make the change': Pineview Farms to shut down after decades in business

After more than a quarter-century in business, Melanie and Kevin Boldt, co-owners of Pineview Farms, find themselves busier than ever.

The store, half an hour outside of Saskatoon, has drawn customers from city and rural communities alike for 26 years.

The Boldts say they’re experiencing a surge in orders as everyone from locals to out-of-towners rush to secure their final purchases before Pineview Farms closes its doors for good.

"We looked at our age and where we're at in life. As well as the chronic labor shortage we're experiencing in the meat industry,” Melanie explained. "So when we put all those things together, it looked like maybe this is the time to make the change in our careers."

The Boldts, though acknowledging that the decision came a bit earlier than planned, felt compelled to take this step.

Pineview Farms has been a part of the Boldt family for decades, with its doors opening for the first time in 1998.

"We were looking for a way to survive in agriculture, and finding this niche market for branded all-natural meat seemed like a possibility for us," Melanie said.

Skilled labor shortages have taken their toll.

"Labor is a critical part of business building and maintenance. If you don't have it, you can't grow," she added.

The news of Pineview Farms' closure has left its regular customers saddened. Danielle Friesen has been shopping at the establishment for years.

"It's really sad to see that they're closing,” she said. “I'm happy for them on their new adventure, but it's going to be hard to find a place like this again.”

As Pineview Farms prepares to shut down, the future remains uncertain for both Melanie and Kevin.

With the support and fond memories of their community, they look toward the next chapter with hope and optimism.