Tim Hortons Smile Cookies to support literacy in Saskatchewan

Tim Hortons will sell Smile Cookies next week to support the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation (SPSF).

All proceeds from the cookie sales will go towards the foundation's Early Learning Equal Start program, which focuses on helping kids up to Grade 3 learn to read.

"Thirty per cent of kids do not achieve Grade 3 reading," said SPSF CEO Zeba Ahmad. "In some of our communities, it could be as much as 60 per cent do not achieve Grade 3 reading, which correlates highly with high school graduation."

Money raised will support initiatives such as a summer reading camp and an SPSF tutor program, she said.

"The Smile Cookie campaign is supporting literacy initiatives at Saskatoon public that are above and beyond government funding," Ahmad said.

She said the program supports kids in the province, which is an investment in Saskatchewan's future.

"This is the second year Tim Hortons has selected SPSF for the fundraiser," Ahmad said in an SPSF news release. "Last year, it was an incredible event to be a part of, raising over $139,000 for children in Saskatchewan."

Ahmad said schools were ordering cookies ahead of next week to have them delivered to schools.

"Seeing people rally behind an initiative like this that is supporting Saskatoon kids right here in our community is really fun," Ahmad said.

Cookies will be available for sale at Tim Hortons locations from May 1-7.