Thursday road report: Lane closures on McKercher Drive
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:46PM CST
NEW
MCKERCHER DR NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM 8TH ST E TO TAYLOR ST E
(Tree pruning)
Start: March 14, 8:30 a.m. End: March 14, 4:00 p.m.
MARQUIS DR W WB MEDIAN LANE CLOSED AT IDYLWYLD DR N
(Pole & sign replacement)
Start: March 14, 10:30 a.m. End: March 14, 12:30 p.m.
ONGOING
IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E
(Primary water main repair)
Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m. End: March 29, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange construction)
Start: November 14, 2018, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.
BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018, 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.
AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.