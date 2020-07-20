Advertisement
Thunderstorms litter the Southern skies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 5:46AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system forming in the Northern U.S. could lead to some significant thunderstorm activity as early as Monday morning in Saskatchewan.
The biggest risk for severe weather looms further south, but showers and thunderstorm activity are expected into the Central corridor of the Province also.
Strong wind gusts could present themselves along with the storms. Beyond that, a ridge of hot air is set to move our way beginning Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Scattered Thunderstorms
High: 22 C
Evening: 21 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 11 C
Afternoon High: 25 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 15 C
Afternoon High: 30 C