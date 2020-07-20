SASKATOON -- A low pressure system forming in the Northern U.S. could lead to some significant thunderstorm activity as early as Monday morning in Saskatchewan.

The biggest risk for severe weather looms further south, but showers and thunderstorm activity are expected into the Central corridor of the Province also.

Strong wind gusts could present themselves along with the storms. Beyond that, a ridge of hot air is set to move our way beginning Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Scattered Thunderstorms

High: 22 C

Evening: 21 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 11 C

Afternoon High: 25 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 15 C

Afternoon High: 30 C