SASKATOON -- The Nutrien Children's Festival has kicked off virtually with a little help from a Saskatoon musician.

Cat Jahnke, a local folk-pop artist, wrote and performed the theme song, titled ‘Hello My Friend’ for this year's festival.

“I had known people that had worked with the children’s festival for years,'' said Jahnke. “And writing music for kids has always been something that I’ve been excited to try.”

Jahnke’s ties with the festival go beyond past individuals however, as she used to attend the festival herself in her youth.

“And so when I was asked to provide the theme song,” said Jahnke “That was kind of a cool thing for me because of that, but also because I used to go to the Children’s Festival … it’s a legacy, it’s a really special important place for kids young and old.”

To help compose the theme, Jahnke incorporated a thumb piano, xylophone, tambourine and ukulele.

The Nutrien Children's Festival as always will feature music, theatre and dance, running online until Aug. 31.