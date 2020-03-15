SASKATOON -- Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police responded to a call involving a home invasion in the 400 block of Queen St. on Saturday night.

Police were told five people were responsible and a gun was possibly shown.

Upon arrival officers were able to take three men into custody, the two other suspects left before police arrived to the scene.

The three suspects are aged 19, 27, and 31 and are facing charges of break and enter, possession of bear mace and ammunition, possession of 90 grams of marijuana, as well as numerous breaches of court orders and various warrants of arrest.

There were no injuries as a result of the home invasion and it is unknown if the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

Members of the Guns and Gangs unit will be continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.