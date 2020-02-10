Three taken to hospital after crash outside Saskatoon
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 4:43PM CST
Fire crews respond to a crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Grasswood Road on Feb. 10, 2020. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Grasswood Road.
Two occupants of an SUV still on the highway were trapped inside as was the lone occupant of a truck in a field, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Fire crews used tools to extract the SUV occupants, while the truck’s occupant exited through a rear door.