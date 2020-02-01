Three residences searched by police drug unit overnight
Published Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:03AM CST
Saskatoon police say two inmates considered to be violent have escaped from the federal Regional Psychiatric Centre. (File photo)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service drug unit executed three search warrants at residences throughout the city on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Along with assistance from the tactical support unit, police searched locations in the 400 block of Hunter Rd., the 400 block of Fairmont Dr, and the 200 block of Kloppenberg Way.
Police say the drug unit is continuing the investigation.