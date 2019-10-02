

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- The Town of Dalmeny grew by three in the last 48 hours.

Dalmeny police say three puppies, about three months old, were found in a box in a ditch outside of the town.

All three were wearing collars and despite being hungry are in good health.

Dalmeny Police Chief Scott Row says the puppies are being fostered by the person who found them.