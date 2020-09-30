SASKATOON -- RCMP say three people are facing charges after Mounties attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle near Perdue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over on Highway 14 but it fled, according to an RCMP news release.

A pursuit was not attempted as the vehicle was driving at dangerous speeds in excess of 143 kilometres per hour, RCMP said in the release.

The vehicle was soon spotted going towards Saskatoon at over 170 km/h, RCMP said.

Saskatoon police and Warman RCMP began assisting the search and the vehicle was located north of Langham.

RCMP used a spike belt to deflate its tires. Three occupants fled on foot but RCMP and Corman Park Police eventually located all three, RCMP said.

Two people are being held in custody for court Wednesday morning, while charges are pending for another man.