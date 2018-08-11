

Michaela Solomon, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service have arrested three suspects after a taxi driver was robbed on Friday evening.

Police were called to the area near 21st Street and Avenue T just before 9:00p.m. regarding a taxi driver who had been robbed by three suspects who fled the scene.

The suspects were seen leaving a nearby building and attempted to run, but were arrested following a short chase.

The taxi driver was assaulted during the robbery but did not require medical attention.

A 20 year-old female, a 20 year-old male and a 23 year-old male are facing a number of charges including robbery and breach of undertaking. Both male suspects had outstanding warrants.

The suspects will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.