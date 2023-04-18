Three people broke into a Saskatoon home on Sunday and held the occupant at gunpoint

Saskatoon police are asking the public for tips after three people broke into a home and held the residents at gunpoint on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of 33rd Street West just after midnight on Sunday, a Saskatoon police news release said. At the residence, police were told a man and two women forced their way into the home looking for someone unknown to the tenants.

The man held the occupant at gunpoint while the two women searched the house. Nothing was taken and no one was injured, police say. The three suspects left in a vehicle parked in the back alley, either a small, grey SUV or hatchback, with white writing at the top of the back window.

The man is described as Caucasian, between five feet ten inches and six feet tall, with dirty blonde hair, possibly with blue eyes, short hair and groomed facial hair. He was wearing a black and navy ball cap with a red Toronto Blue Jays t-shirt and blue jeans, the news release said.

There was no description provided of the two women.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers of the Saskatoon Police Service.