Three Saskatoon men are facing charges after police seized several fentanyl pills.

An investigation by the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team led police to execute a search warrant on Dec. 22 at a home in the 2000 block of Wilson Crescent. Inside, officers found 55 fentanyl pills, 16 diazepam pills, a cocaine press, and other drug-related paraphernalia. Police arrested a 36-year-old man.

Earlier that same evening, officers also responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Eighth Street East where they witnessed what appeared to be an exchange of drugs. A 53-year-old man was found to be in possession of more than $1,500 and a 31-year-old man was in possession of a fentanyl pill, according to Saskatoon police. Police also seized a 2010 Dodge Ram truck.

The 53-year-old man and the 36-year-old man are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl. The 31-year-old man is facing a possession of fentanyl charge.

All three men are expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court.