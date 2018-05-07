

CTV Saskatoon





Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two injured people at the scene. A third person had already been taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the victims are all men, ages 19, 21 and 25, although they have not released any names.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.