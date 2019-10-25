

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON – Three people, including a paramedic, were killed in a crash involving an ambulance on Friday afternoon near Beauval, SK, according to the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan.

The PSCS says the paramedic from the Meadow Lake EMS was responding to an emergency call.

RCMP said in a release on Friday, a crash occurred around 17 to 18 km south of Beauval on Highway 155.

Police closed the highway in north and southbound directions for several hours. RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

The PSCS says it is working with the Saskathchewan Health Authority to make sure EMS coverage remains in place in the Meadow Lake area.

Beauval is around 300 km north west of Prince Albert.