A Sunday fire on the 1200 block of Crescent Boulevard affected three homes and two vehicles.

At 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls saying that a home was on fire. Three fire engines, one aerial ladder truck and one heavy rescue truck were sent to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found two dwellings under construction, two pick-up trucks and several trees engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a third home that was south of the first two homes.

Fire crews needed multiple hose lines to take on the flames, and even had to call in one additional fire engine. They were able to get the fire under control by 1:36 p.m. and extinguished by 6:15 p.m.

Fire investigators are currently on scene, but a cause and estimate of damage has not been determined. No one was injured in the blaze.